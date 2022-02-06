TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $61.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “TotalEnergies is gaining from new startups, improvement in hydrocarbon prices, well-spread LNG assets and an expanding upstream portfolio that has exposure to fast-growing hydrocarbon producing regions. The company continues to streamline its portfolio through acquisitions and divestiture of non-core assets. TotalEnergies is making regular investments to expand renewable operation and strives to achieve net-zero emission by 2050. In the past one year, shares of TotalEnergies have outperformed the industry. Yet, the company’s profitability can be impacted by unplanned outages and natural decline in fields. It remains exposed to acquisition-related risks as these assets contribute a sizeable volume to production. It has operations in some politically-troubled regions and competition might affect profitability.”

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on TTE. AlphaValue upgraded TotalEnergies to a reduce rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TotalEnergies from €51.00 ($57.30) to €52.00 ($58.43) in a report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($65.17) to €60.00 ($67.42) in a report on Friday, January 14th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded TotalEnergies from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.83.

Shares of TotalEnergies stock opened at $58.37 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.59 and a 200 day moving average of $48.88. TotalEnergies has a 12 month low of $40.33 and a 12 month high of $58.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.551 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.06%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth about $53,381,000. Crumly & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth about $594,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth about $5,654,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth about $3,112,000. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $495,000. 5.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TotalEnergies (TTE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.