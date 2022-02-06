Head to Head Comparison: DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) versus Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT)

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) and Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for DigitalOcean and Health Catalyst, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DigitalOcean 0 2 8 0 2.80 Health Catalyst 0 1 8 1 3.00

DigitalOcean presently has a consensus price target of $84.56, indicating a potential upside of 47.77%. Health Catalyst has a consensus price target of $61.00, indicating a potential upside of 114.49%. Given Health Catalyst’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Health Catalyst is more favorable than DigitalOcean.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.0% of DigitalOcean shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Health Catalyst shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DigitalOcean and Health Catalyst’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DigitalOcean $318.38 million 19.62 -$43.57 million N/A N/A Health Catalyst $188.85 million 7.84 -$115.02 million ($3.28) -8.67

DigitalOcean has higher revenue and earnings than Health Catalyst.

Profitability

This table compares DigitalOcean and Health Catalyst’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DigitalOcean N/A N/A N/A Health Catalyst -63.88% -22.56% -12.08%

Summary

DigitalOcean beats Health Catalyst on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers. The company's users include software engineers, researchers, data scientists, system administrators, students, and hobbyists. Its customers use its platform in various industry verticals and for a range of use cases, such as web and mobile applications, website hosting, e-commerce, media and gaming, personal web projects, managed services, and others. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc. engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers. The company was founded by Steven C. Barlow and Thomas D. Burton in 2008 and is headquartered in South Jordan, UT.

