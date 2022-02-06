Chubb Limited to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $3.33 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:CB)

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) – Analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Chubb in a report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now expects that the financial services provider will earn $3.33 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.37. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Chubb’s FY2022 earnings at $14.30 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.88 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $16.20 EPS.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 21.20%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CB. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Chubb from $198.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Chubb from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Chubb from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Sunday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Chubb in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.31.

CB stock opened at $206.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $193.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.12. The company has a market cap of $88.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.78. Chubb has a twelve month low of $155.07 and a twelve month high of $209.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.28%.

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,385 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total value of $3,000,228.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total value of $5,163,967.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chubb by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. 87.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

