Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.29.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CQP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Cheniere Energy Partners from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays downgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group downgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CQP. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,974 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 1.8% in the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 14,837 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Grace Capital grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Grace Capital now owns 5,448 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 16,539 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 1.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,702 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. 46.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN CQP opened at $51.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.90. Cheniere Energy Partners has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $51.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.15.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a return on equity of 274.31% and a net margin of 18.75%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.11%.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners LP engages in the operations of liquefied natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction facilities situated adjacent to the regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass Liquefied natural gas terminal. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

