Analysts Offer Predictions for Meta Platforms Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FB)

Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Meta Platforms in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson forecasts that the social networking company will post earnings of $2.85 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Meta Platforms’ Q4 2022 earnings at $3.74 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital lowered Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lowered Meta Platforms from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $410.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $345.53.

FB opened at $237.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $659.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $322.26 and a 200-day moving average of $340.30. Meta Platforms has a 52 week low of $230.11 and a 52 week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.88 EPS.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.10, for a total value of $26,367,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total value of $526,675.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,894 shares of company stock worth $34,769,399 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Asset Management Corp IL ADV increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.1% during the third quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 11,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,967,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 20.4% during the second quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 81,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,374,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.0% during the third quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 108,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $36,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.6% during the third quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 76,811 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,069,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,399,000. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

