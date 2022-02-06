Seaport Res Ptn Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for D.R. Horton in a research note issued on Thursday, February 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $3.29 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.24. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for D.R. Horton’s Q4 2022 earnings at $4.32 EPS.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on DHI. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.21.

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $84.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.20 and a 200 day moving average of $94.68. The stock has a market cap of $29.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.69. D.R. Horton has a 12 month low of $72.57 and a 12 month high of $110.45. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.72 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 30.16%. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.87%.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total value of $354,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David V. Auld sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $3,475,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,470 shares of company stock valued at $12,575,686 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DHI. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in D.R. Horton by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 64,033 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,787,000 after purchasing an additional 7,177 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,583 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,888 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 9,581 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,630 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 7,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.