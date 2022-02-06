Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Encompass Health in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut anticipates that the company will earn $0.99 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Encompass Health’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $102.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.33.

Encompass Health stock opened at $60.25 on Friday. Encompass Health has a twelve month low of $56.31 and a twelve month high of $89.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.02.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.08). Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 832.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 8.0% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 60,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,685,000 after buying an additional 4,459 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 14.5% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,688,000 after buying an additional 6,228 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 107,325.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 21,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 21,465 shares during the period. Orchard Capital Managment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 14.9% during the second quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 108,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,448,000 after buying an additional 14,024 shares during the period. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Encompass Health by 8.7% during the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 27,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

