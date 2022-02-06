Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Cabot Co. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:CBT)

Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cabot in a report issued on Tuesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $1.44 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.35. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cabot’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.75 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.90 EPS.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.18. Cabot had a return on equity of 28.21% and a net margin of 2.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Cabot from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. StockNews.com lowered Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Cabot from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cabot from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cabot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.13.

Shares of NYSE CBT opened at $62.45 on Friday. Cabot has a fifty-two week low of $47.08 and a fifty-two week high of $65.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 36.52 and a beta of 1.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Cabot’s payout ratio is currently 86.55%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Cabot by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,241 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Cabot by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 92,485 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,265,000 after acquiring an additional 28,907 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Cabot by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 206,106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,734,000 after acquiring an additional 23,625 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Cabot in the 2nd quarter worth $1,884,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cabot by 116.8% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 4,897 shares in the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cabot

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

