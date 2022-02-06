AbbVie Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $3.52 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for AbbVie in a report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now forecasts that the company will earn $3.52 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.41. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for AbbVie’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.70 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.85 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $14.25 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.11 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.04 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.11 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.18 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $12.44 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $14.27 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $15.31 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $125.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.31.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $140.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $248.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $131.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.71. AbbVie has a 52-week low of $102.05 and a 52-week high of $142.80.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,839,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,682,169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247,445 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 75,963,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,556,507,000 after acquiring an additional 467,356 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,760,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,985,727,000 after acquiring an additional 515,643 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,090,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,275,029,000 after acquiring an additional 94,954 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.7% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,009,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,600,000 after acquiring an additional 324,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $6,042,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total transaction of $23,660,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 426,520 shares of company stock valued at $53,760,372. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

