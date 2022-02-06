Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNF) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Schibsted ASA in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a neutral rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of Schibsted ASA stock opened at $29.40 on Wednesday. Schibsted ASA has a 52-week low of $29.40 and a 52-week high of $42.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.35.

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, Financial Services, and Growth segments. It operates online marketplaces, as well as offers online classifieds services that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers; and publishes printed and online newspapers, and subscription-based newspapers.

