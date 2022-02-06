Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) Downgraded by DA Davidson to “Neutral”

DA Davidson downgraded shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. DA Davidson currently has $7.00 price target on the stock.

ELMS has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush lowered shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Electric Last Mile Solutions has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.92.

ELMS stock opened at $2.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.36 and its 200 day moving average is $7.46. Electric Last Mile Solutions has a one year low of $2.23 and a one year high of $12.86.

Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Electric Last Mile Solutions will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 58,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 4,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in the third quarter worth about $1,756,000. 54.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

