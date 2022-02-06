Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Overstock.com, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) – Stock analysts at Wedbush increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Overstock.com in a research note issued on Thursday, February 3rd. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now forecasts that the company will earn $0.69 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.58. Wedbush also issued estimates for Overstock.com’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Get Overstock.com alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $130.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.29.

OSTK stock opened at $49.53 on Friday. Overstock.com has a one year low of $38.02 and a one year high of $112.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.88 and a 200-day moving average of $73.32.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSTK. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Overstock.com by 12,600.0% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Overstock.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Overstock.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Overstock.com by 155.0% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Overstock.com by 27.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert Jacob Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.45, for a total value of $108,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barclay F. Corbus sold 4,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total transaction of $400,302.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,787 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,048. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.