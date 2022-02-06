Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Price Target Cut to $85.00

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on GILD. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.20.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $63.90 on Wednesday. Gilead Sciences has a twelve month low of $61.39 and a twelve month high of $74.12. The firm has a market cap of $80.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.44 and a 200 day moving average of $69.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.90). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 26.91%. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 48.46%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $963,740.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,961,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,994,313,000 after purchasing an additional 10,499,694 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $607,701,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 20,541.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,727,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $330,188,000 after buying an additional 4,704,199 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,399,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,075,664,000 after buying an additional 4,409,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 72,909.8% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,613,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 3,608,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

