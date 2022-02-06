Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Target Price to $170.00

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $175.00 to $170.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the game software company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup raised Electronic Arts from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $185.00 to $158.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $161.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $137.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $130.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.22. Electronic Arts has a 12-month low of $120.08 and a 12-month high of $148.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.82 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.39. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 25.09%.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total transaction of $1,310,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.52, for a total transaction of $141,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,614 shares of company stock valued at $4,697,264 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $536,303,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Electronic Arts by 9,022.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,274,731 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $471,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238,833 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Electronic Arts by 164.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,075,262 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $579,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533,431 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Electronic Arts by 136.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,933,340 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $386,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,224 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Electronic Arts by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,590,849 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $510,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,494 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

