Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $9.95

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.95 and last traded at $10.33, with a volume of 6654 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.23.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AVXL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anavex Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Anavex Life Sciences from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $792.87 million, a P/E ratio of -19.68 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.01.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. 27.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

