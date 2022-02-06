IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Shares Gap Up to $39.30

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $39.30, but opened at $41.90. IRadimed shares last traded at $41.84, with a volume of 325 shares.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IRMD. StockNews.com cut shares of IRadimed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IRadimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of IRadimed from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

The company has a market capitalization of $599.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.25 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.59.

In other news, Director James B. Hawkins sold 6,038 shares of IRadimed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $248,765.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 10,000 shares of IRadimed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total value of $394,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,504 shares of company stock worth $7,672,893. Company insiders own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of IRadimed in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in IRadimed by 162.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,095 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in IRadimed by 397.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in IRadimed in the 4th quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in IRadimed in the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000. 38.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD)

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

