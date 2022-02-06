Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Shares Gap Up to $8.85

Shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.85, but opened at $9.23. Harmonic shares last traded at $9.37, with a volume of 26,833 shares.

HLIT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Harmonic from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Harmonic from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Harmonic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Harmonic to a “top pick” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

The stock has a market cap of $963.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.36, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.95.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Harmonic had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 2.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Harmonic news, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 32,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total transaction of $353,448.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sanjay Kalra sold 91,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total value of $983,789.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLIT. ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the third quarter worth about $88,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the second quarter worth about $97,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the second quarter worth about $120,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the second quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Harmonic by 25.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,743 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

