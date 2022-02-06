Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT) Shares Gap Up to $3.95

Bakkt Holdings Inc (NYSE:BKKT)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.95, but opened at $4.10. Bakkt shares last traded at $4.00, with a volume of 12,663 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BKKT. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Bakkt from $13.50 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bakkt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.48.

In other news, Director Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc sold 14,115 shares of Bakkt stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total transaction of $143,126.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bakkt during the 4th quarter worth $6,808,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bakkt during the 4th quarter worth $328,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Bakkt in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Axel Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bakkt in the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Bakkt in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Bakkt Company Profile (NYSE:BKKT)

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings is based in Chicago, Illinois.

