Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT) Shares Gap Up to $3.95

Bakkt Holdings Inc (NYSE:BKKT)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.95, but opened at $4.10. Bakkt shares last traded at $4.00, with a volume of 12,663 shares trading hands.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on BKKT. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Bakkt from $13.50 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bakkt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.48.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bakkt during the 4th quarter worth $6,808,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bakkt during the 4th quarter worth $328,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Bakkt in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Axel Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bakkt in the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Bakkt in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.56% of the company’s stock.
Bakkt Company Profile (NYSE:BKKT)
VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings is based in Chicago, Illinois.
