Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Shares Gap Down to $53.00

Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $53.00, but opened at $50.62. Kulicke and Soffa Industries shares last traded at $50.37, with a volume of 3,615 shares changing hands.

KLIC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.40.

The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.80.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.29. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 24.19% and a return on equity of 41.70%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 50,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total transaction of $3,344,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 25,384 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $1,586,246.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,784 shares of company stock worth $6,988,982 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KLIC. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $350,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 47.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 7,940 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 41.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 240,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,701,000 after buying an additional 70,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the second quarter worth about $108,000. 90.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor and electronic assembly solutions. It includes integrated circuits (ICs), high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), and power modules. It serves global automotive, consumer, communications, computing, and industrial markets.

