Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Shares Gap Down to $53.00

Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $53.00, but opened at $50.62. Kulicke and Soffa Industries shares last traded at $50.37, with a volume of 3,615 shares changing hands.
KLIC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.40.
The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.80.
In related news, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 50,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total transaction of $3,344,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 25,384 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $1,586,246.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,784 shares of company stock worth $6,988,982 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KLIC. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $350,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 47.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 7,940 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 41.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 240,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,701,000 after buying an additional 70,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the second quarter worth about $108,000. 90.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:KLIC)
Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor and electronic assembly solutions. It includes integrated circuits (ICs), high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), and power modules. It serves global automotive, consumer, communications, computing, and industrial markets.
