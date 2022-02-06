Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target Lowered to $330.00 at Bank of America

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Bank of America from $375.00 to $330.00 in a research report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.31% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $410.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $410.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $374.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $327.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.19.

Shares of EL opened at $313.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $112.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.98, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $338.88 and a 200-day moving average of $332.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Estée Lauder Companies has a 52 week low of $267.55 and a 52 week high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 17.83%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.23, for a total transaction of $684,460,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn Forester sold 1,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.37, for a total value of $549,282.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,069,137 shares of company stock worth $708,038,314 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.3% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.3% during the third quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 9,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 26.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 23.3% during the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

