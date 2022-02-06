Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target Cut to $175.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at B. Riley from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.53% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on SWKS. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $220.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.00.

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $135.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 4.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $151.73 and its 200-day moving average is $165.65. The stock has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.11. Skyworks Solutions has a 52-week low of $129.72 and a 52-week high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.39. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 32.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total transaction of $1,630,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,500 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.35, for a total transaction of $228,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 99,965 shares of company stock valued at $15,749,148. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter worth $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 215.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

