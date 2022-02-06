ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) PT Raised to $114.00

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $114.00 in a research note issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the energy producer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 24.09% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on COP. KeyCorp boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.95.

Shares of COP stock opened at $91.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.37. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $44.09 and a 1-year high of $94.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.08. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 12.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 28,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $2,063,807.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total value of $7,680,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,689 shares of company stock worth $9,993,482 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COP. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 12.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 250,576 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $15,260,000 after acquiring an additional 28,243 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth about $537,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 65.1% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 211,540 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $12,883,000 after acquiring an additional 83,420 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 6.2% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,731 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 57,507 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

