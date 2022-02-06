Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT Raised to $4,100.00 at MKM Partners

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective increased by MKM Partners from $4,000.00 to $4,100.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. MKM Partners’ price objective points to a potential upside of 30.04% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on AMZN. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,370.00 to $4,460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,191.56.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,152.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 trillion, a P/E ratio of 61.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $2,707.04 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,261.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,360.61.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $14.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 41.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,337.00, for a total transaction of $113,458.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,537.00, for a total transaction of $3,374,298.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,580 shares of company stock valued at $12,761,069 over the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth about $605,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 12.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,478,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 13.6% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 12,944 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 20.6% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 387 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 79,244 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $272,612,000 after purchasing an additional 9,236 shares in the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

