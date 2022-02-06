Virgin Orbit (NASDAQ:VORB) vs. Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) Head-To-Head Contrast

Virgin Orbit (NASDAQ:VORB) and Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Virgin Orbit and Garmin, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Virgin Orbit 0 0 0 0 N/A Garmin 0 3 1 1 2.60

Garmin has a consensus price target of $159.60, suggesting a potential upside of 27.93%. Given Garmin’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Garmin is more favorable than Virgin Orbit.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Virgin Orbit and Garmin’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virgin Orbit N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Garmin $4.19 billion 5.73 $992.32 million $5.85 21.33

Garmin has higher revenue and earnings than Virgin Orbit.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.5% of Garmin shares are held by institutional investors. 21.4% of Garmin shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Virgin Orbit and Garmin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virgin Orbit N/A N/A N/A Garmin 22.85% 20.42% 15.96%

Summary

Garmin beats Virgin Orbit on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Virgin Orbit

VIRGIN ORBIT provides space launch systems. VIRGIN ORBIT, formerly known as NextGen Acquisition Corp. II, is based in LONG BEACH, Calif.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing. The Outdoor segment offers products designed for use in outdoor activities such as Outdoor Handhelds, Adventure Watches, Golf Devices, Dog Tracking & Training Device, Garmin Connect & Garmin Connect Mobile and Connect IQ. The Fitness segment involves in products designed for use in fitness and activity tracking such as Running & Multi-Sport Watches, Cycling Computers, Power Mete, Safety & Awareness and Activity Tracking Devices. The Auto segment offers products designed for use in the auto market such as Personal Navigation Devices, Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions and Cameras. The Aviation segment provides solutions to aircraft manufacturers, existing aircraft owners and operators, as well as government/defense customers.

