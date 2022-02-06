Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) PT Lowered to €18.50

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) had its target price cut by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €22.00 ($24.72) to €18.50 ($20.79) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on GCTAF. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $26.20 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.77.

OTCMKTS:GCTAF opened at $20.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.25. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a twelve month low of $17.81 and a twelve month high of $43.80.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy stock. Cacti Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy were worth $2,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Company Profile

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA engages in the provision of renewable energy services. It operates through the Wind Turbine and Operations Maintenance segments. Its products and services include onshore and offshore wind turbines and service wind. The company was founded by Juan Luis Arregui Ciarsolo on January 28, 1976 and is headquartered in Vizcaya, Spain.

