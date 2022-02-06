Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) PT Set at $64.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) has been given a $64.00 price target by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on KO. UBS Group cut Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.25.

Coca-Cola stock opened at $60.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $263.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.67. Coca-Cola has a 12 month low of $48.97 and a 12 month high of $61.78.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 30,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.07, for a total value of $1,838,207.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $1,049,400.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 259,140 shares of company stock worth $15,465,580. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth $244,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 757,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,988,000 after purchasing an additional 87,334 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth $297,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth $1,134,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 176,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,563,000 after purchasing an additional 5,657 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

