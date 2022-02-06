Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Peabody Energy Corporation is a coal company. It provides voice in advocating for sustainable mining, energy access and clean coal technologies. The company serves metallurgical and thermal coal customers primarily in Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico and Wyoming, Illinois, Indiana and Australia. Peabody Energy Corporation is based in St Louis, United States. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BTU. Benchmark upgraded Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. B. Riley raised their target price on Peabody Energy from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday.

Shares of BTU opened at $13.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Peabody Energy has a 52-week low of $2.61 and a 52-week high of $19.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.34.

In related news, SVP Paul V. Richard sold 11,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total transaction of $131,511.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Scott T. Jarboe sold 7,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $83,566.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,225 shares of company stock valued at $554,782. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 399.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,406 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, RiverTree Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. 68.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Peabody Energy

