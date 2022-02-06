Morgan Stanley Lowers Konecranes (OTCMKTS:KNCRY) Price Target to €44.00

Konecranes (OTCMKTS:KNCRY) had its price target cut by analysts at Morgan Stanley from €45.00 ($50.56) to €44.00 ($49.44) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of KNCRY opened at $7.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.15. Konecranes has a 52 week low of $7.59 and a 52 week high of $8.14.

Konecranes Company Profile

Konecranes Oyj engages in manufacturing cranes, lifting equipment and machine tools. It operates through the following segments: Service, Industrial Equipment and Port Solutions. The Service segment comprises the maintenance and installation services for industrial equipment. The Industrial Equipment segment produces industrial cranes and components.

