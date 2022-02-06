Morgan Stanley Lowers Konecranes (OTCMKTS:KNCRY) Price Target to €44.00

Posted by on Feb 6th, 2022

Konecranes (OTCMKTS:KNCRY) had its price target cut by analysts at Morgan Stanley from €45.00 ($50.56) to €44.00 ($49.44) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of KNCRY opened at $7.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.15. Konecranes has a 52 week low of $7.59 and a 52 week high of $8.14.

Konecranes Company Profile

Konecranes Oyj engages in manufacturing cranes, lifting equipment and machine tools. It operates through the following segments: Service, Industrial Equipment and Port Solutions. The Service segment comprises the maintenance and installation services for industrial equipment. The Industrial Equipment segment produces industrial cranes and components.

Read More

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Konecranes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Konecranes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.