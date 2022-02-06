Danaos (DAC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $6.01 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The shipping company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.26 by $2.06. The company had revenue of $195.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.88 million. Danaos had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 156.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Danaos to post $18 EPS for the current fiscal year and $30 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Danaos alerts:

Danaos stock opened at $95.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.15 and its 200 day moving average is $75.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.39. Danaos has a one year low of $31.28 and a one year high of $97.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Danaos’s payout ratio is currently 4.43%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Danaos by 94.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,703 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Danaos by 47.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,660 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Danaos by 87.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,498 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 19,815 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

DAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Danaos from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Danaos from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.25.

Danaos Company Profile

Danaos Corp. engages in the provision of marine and seaborne transportation services. It offers services by operating vessels in the containership sector of the shipping industry. The company was founded by Dimitris Coustas in1972 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Danaos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.