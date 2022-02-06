KeyCorp Comments on Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SWK)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 1st. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.65 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Stanley Black & Decker’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.77 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.78 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.26 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $209.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $222.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.33.

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $166.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $27.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.39. Stanley Black & Decker has a one year low of $164.32 and a one year high of $225.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $183.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.19.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 19.70%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.29 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 431,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,624,000 after buying an additional 5,840 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 11.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 496,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,101,000 after buying an additional 50,158 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,293,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $470,140,000 after buying an additional 28,132 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter valued at about $1,003,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 8.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

