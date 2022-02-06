trivago (TRVG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th. Analysts expect trivago to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TRVG opened at $2.21 on Friday. trivago has a one year low of $1.92 and a one year high of $5.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $790.79 million, a PE ratio of -73.67 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.50.

A number of research firms have commented on TRVG. DA Davidson decreased their price target on trivago from $3.25 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut trivago from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on trivago from $2.85 to $2.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on trivago in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.65 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.06.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of trivago by 216.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 366,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 250,574 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of trivago by 21.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 253,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 45,202 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in trivago by 96.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 88,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 43,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in trivago in the third quarter valued at $73,000. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

trivago Company Profile

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, and Rest of the World. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.

