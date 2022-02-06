trivago (TRVG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th. Analysts expect trivago to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
TRVG opened at $2.21 on Friday. trivago has a one year low of $1.92 and a one year high of $5.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $790.79 million, a PE ratio of -73.67 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.50.
A number of research firms have commented on TRVG. DA Davidson decreased their price target on trivago from $3.25 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut trivago from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on trivago from $2.85 to $2.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on trivago in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.65 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.06.
trivago Company Profile
trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, and Rest of the World. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on trivago (TRVG)
- 3 Inflation-Proof ETFs to Put into Your Portfolio
- Energy, Banks, Industrials: 3 Stocks to Buy in Strong Areas of the Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 1/31 – 2/4
- Ford Gets Dented By Inflation, Supply Chain Issues
- 3 Underrated Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for trivago Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for trivago and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.