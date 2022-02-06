Piper Sandler Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) – Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Alphabet in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler analyst T. Champion now expects that the information services provider will post earnings per share of $27.26 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $29.75. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $3,475.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q3 2022 earnings at $29.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $114.82 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $32.31 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $33.96 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $35.59 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $132.93 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $154.89 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $179.67 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $205.28 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on GOOGL. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,470.00 to $3,510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,530.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,325.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,358.79.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,865.86 on Friday. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $1,990.23 and a 12 month high of $3,030.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,823.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,818.96. The company has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $30.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $26.85 by $3.84. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $22.30 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,206,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,883,223,000 after buying an additional 147,755 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Alphabet by 3.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,317,690 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,869,912,000 after buying an additional 101,173 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.3% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,064,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,518,933,000 after buying an additional 5,326 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,942,947 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,628,795,000 after buying an additional 105,467 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,922,720 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,140,429,000 after buying an additional 18,662 shares during the period. 34.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

