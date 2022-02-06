Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Johnson Controls International in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now anticipates that the company will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.63. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Johnson Controls International’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.23 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.83 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.93.

Shares of JCI stock opened at $67.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Johnson Controls International has a 12 month low of $50.82 and a 12 month high of $81.77. The company has a market capitalization of $47.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.12.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.65%.

In other news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 8,573 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total value of $596,937.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 25,076 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $1,980,000.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,033 shares of company stock valued at $5,133,297 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 15.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 47,001,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,199,857,000 after purchasing an additional 6,243,817 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,204,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,396,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606,780 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,400,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,343,000 after purchasing an additional 227,161 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,531,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,773,000 after purchasing an additional 33,949 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 12.8% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 11,337,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,875 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

