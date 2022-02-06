Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Issued By Truist Financial

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sensata Technologies in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial analyst W. Stein now expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.94. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Sensata Technologies’ Q1 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $934.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $918.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ST. Robert W. Baird downgraded Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sensata Technologies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Sensata Technologies from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.44.

NYSE ST opened at $55.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.52 and its 200 day moving average is $58.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36. Sensata Technologies has a 12 month low of $52.30 and a 12 month high of $65.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Sound Shore Management Inc CT increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,702,468 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $105,025,000 after purchasing an additional 90,263 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 350,108 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $21,598,000 after purchasing an additional 95,196 shares in the last quarter. New Century Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,045,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $6,513,000. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 108,189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $6,789,941.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vineet A. Nargolwala sold 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $799,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 120,871 shares of company stock worth $7,612,679. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.