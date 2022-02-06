Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($1.26) Per Share

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) – SVB Leerink issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Relmada Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.26) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Relmada Therapeutics’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.31) EPS.

RLMD has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.51.

RLMD opened at $16.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.54 and its 200 day moving average is $23.15. Relmada Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $16.23 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.06 million, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 0.21.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($2.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.62) by ($0.82).

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RTW Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 0.5% in the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,538,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,232,000 after purchasing an additional 7,309 shares in the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC increased its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 62.6% in the second quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 1,387,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,421,000 after purchasing an additional 534,514 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 11.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 771,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,705,000 after purchasing an additional 78,469 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 5.0% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 472,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,397,000 after purchasing an additional 22,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 1,604.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 449,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,777,000 after purchasing an additional 422,982 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.43% of the company’s stock.

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on the development of esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, REL-1017), an N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist, which is a New Chemical Entity (NCE) that potentially addresses areas of high unmet medical need in the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders.

