Piper Sandler Weighs in on AGNC Investment Corp.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AGNC)

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for AGNC Investment in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.52. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for AGNC Investment’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

AGNC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. JMP Securities lowered shares of AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $14.24 on Friday. AGNC Investment has a 52 week low of $13.98 and a 52 week high of $18.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.98.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 58.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGNC. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in AGNC Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 151.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 48.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a jan 22 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.01%.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.