Vinci (EPA:DG) PT Set at €109.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vinci (EPA:DG) has been assigned a €109.00 ($122.47) price target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.01% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €119.00 ($133.71) price target on shares of Vinci in a research note on Friday. Barclays set a €113.00 ($126.97) target price on Vinci in a report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group set a €112.00 ($125.84) price target on Vinci in a research note on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €98.50 ($110.67) price objective on Vinci in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €105.00 ($117.98) price target on Vinci in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vinci has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €108.31 ($121.70).

Shares of DG opened at €98.19 ($110.33) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €92.10 and a 200 day moving average price of €91.18. Vinci has a 12-month low of €69.54 ($78.13) and a 12-month high of €88.80 ($99.78).

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

