Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) PT Set at €45.00 by Barclays

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) received a €45.00 ($50.56) target price from research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on IFXA. UBS Group set a €49.00 ($55.06) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €52.50 ($58.99) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($52.81) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €42.00 ($47.19) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, DZ Bank set a €48.00 ($53.93) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €46.03 ($51.72).

Infineon Technologies has a 1-year low of €13.43 ($15.09) and a 1-year high of €19.70 ($22.13).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

