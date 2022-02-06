Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) Given a €7.80 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €7.80 ($8.76) target price on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AT1. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.30 ($8.20) target price on Aroundtown in a report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.50 ($8.43) target price on Aroundtown in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €7.60 ($8.54) target price on Aroundtown in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €8.40 ($9.44) target price on Aroundtown in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays set a €5.00 ($5.62) target price on Aroundtown in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €7.02 ($7.89).

ETR AT1 opened at €5.41 ($6.08) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €5.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €5.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.85. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion and a PE ratio of 12.55. Aroundtown has a 1 year low of €5.14 ($5.78) and a 1 year high of €7.16 ($8.04).

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

