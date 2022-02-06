Hauck Aufhäuser La… Analysts Give CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC) a €145.00 Price Target

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC) has been given a €145.00 ($162.92) price objective by investment analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser La… in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck Aufhäuser La…’s price target suggests a potential upside of 35.77% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CWC. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €164.00 ($184.27) price target on CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Warburg Research set a €138.00 ($155.06) price objective on CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €126.00 ($141.57) price objective on CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday.

Get CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of CWC stock opened at €106.80 ($120.00) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €119.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €122.25. CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €103.40 ($116.18) and a 12-month high of €138.40 ($155.51). The firm has a market cap of $773.40 million and a P/E ratio of 17.47.

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA engages in photofinishing and commercial online printing businesses in Germany and internationally. It operates through three segments: Photofinishing, Retail, and Commercial Online Printing. The company offers photographic prints, posters and wall art, calendars, greeting cards, mobile phone cases, and various photo gift items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.