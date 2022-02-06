Reviewing First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) and First Bancorp of Indiana (OTCMKTS:FBPI)

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) and First Bancorp of Indiana (OTCMKTS:FBPI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Dividends

First Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. First Bancorp of Indiana pays an annual dividend of $0.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. First Capital pays out 30.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Capital has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This table compares First Capital and First Bancorp of Indiana’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Capital 29.28% 10.17% 1.05% First Bancorp of Indiana N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First Capital and First Bancorp of Indiana’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Capital $39.01 million 3.57 $11.42 million $3.42 12.05 First Bancorp of Indiana N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

First Capital has higher revenue and earnings than First Bancorp of Indiana.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.5% of First Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of First Capital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of First Bancorp of Indiana shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for First Capital and First Bancorp of Indiana, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A First Bancorp of Indiana 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

First Capital has a beta of -0.03, suggesting that its stock price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Bancorp of Indiana has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

First Capital beats First Bancorp of Indiana on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Capital

First Capital, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and business banking services. Its loan portfolio includes residential real estate, land, construction, commercial real estate, commercial business, home equity and second mortgage, and other consumer loans. The company was founded on September 11, 1998 and is headquartered in Corydon, IN.

About First Bancorp of Indiana

First Bancorp of Indiana, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and management of its subsidiary. It offers certificate of deposits, checking accounts, health savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, loans, direct deposit, credit cards, statements, mobile banking, mobile check deposit, overdraft services, safe deposit boxes, and telephone banking services. The company was founded on November 25, 1998 and is headquartered in Evansville, IN.

