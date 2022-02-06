Critical Comparison: Appili Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:APLIF) vs. Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK)

Appili Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:APLIF) and Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Appili Therapeutics alerts:

This table compares Appili Therapeutics and Evoke Pharma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Appili Therapeutics $90,000.00 71.98 -$10.86 million ($0.35) -0.26 Evoke Pharma $20,000.00 816.40 -$13.15 million ($0.30) -1.67

Appili Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Evoke Pharma. Evoke Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Appili Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.9% of Evoke Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of Evoke Pharma shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Appili Therapeutics has a beta of -1.83, suggesting that its share price is 283% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Evoke Pharma has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Appili Therapeutics and Evoke Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Appili Therapeutics -40,158.18% -361.19% -178.30% Evoke Pharma -713.67% -238.23% -63.06%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Appili Therapeutics and Evoke Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Appili Therapeutics 0 1 0 0 2.00 Evoke Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Evoke Pharma beats Appili Therapeutics on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Appili Therapeutics Company Profile

Appili Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes novel medicines for unmet needs in the infectious disease in Canada. Its anti-infective portfolio includes Favipiravir for pandemic influenza and COVID-19; ATI-2307, an antifungal candidate, which is in clinical stage for the treatment of cryptococcal meningitis and invasive candidiasis; ATI-1501, a taste-masked oral liquid suspension formulation of an antibiotic, metronidazole; ATI-1503 that develops a class of gram-negative targeting antibiotics; and ATI-1701 is a live-attenuated vaccine for Francisella tularensis. Appili Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

Evoke Pharma Company Profile

Evoke Pharma, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal disorders and diseases. It develops Gimoti, with promotility and anti-emetic effects, for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women with diabetes mellitus. The company was founded by Matthew J. D’Onofrio, Cam L. Garner, Scott L. Glenn, and David A. Gonyer in January 2007 and is headquartered in Solana Beach, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Appili Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appili Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.