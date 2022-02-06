Brookline Capital Acquisition Initiates Coverage on Icecure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM)

Brookline Capital Acquisition began coverage on shares of Icecure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $5.65 price target on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on Icecure Medical from $14.50 to $9.50 in a report on Friday, January 14th.

NASDAQ:ICCM opened at $2.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.09. Icecure Medical has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $16.00.

Icecure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Icecure Medical stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Icecure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 39,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

About Icecure Medical

IceCure Medical Ltd. develops and markets an advanced liquid-nitrogen-based cryoablation therapy for the treatment of tumors by freezing, with the primary focus areas being breast, kidney, bone and lung cancer. IceCure Medical Ltd. is based in CAESAREA, Israel.

