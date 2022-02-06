Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bio-Techne Corporation is a global life sciences company. It develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology products and clinical diagnostic controls. It provides proteins, such as cytokines, growth factors, and enzymes; antibodies, including polyclonal and monoclonal antibodies; immunoassays comprising quantikine kits; and clinical diagnostic immunoassay kits. The Company also offers flow cytometry products; natural and synthetic chemical compounds; hematology controls and calibrators; and hematology control products. Bio-Techne Corporation, formerly known as Techne Corporation, is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. “

TECH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Bio-Techne from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Bio-Techne from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $518.43.

Shares of TECH stock opened at $410.07 on Wednesday. Bio-Techne has a 12-month low of $338.79 and a 12-month high of $543.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $440.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $476.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 3.18.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $269.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.57 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 17.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.56%.

In other Bio-Techne news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.38, for a total transaction of $252,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Norman David Eansor sold 27,159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.00, for a total transaction of $13,688,136.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECH. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 35.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,215,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $547,374,000 after buying an additional 319,530 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 726.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 361,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,979,000 after buying an additional 318,145 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,684,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 30.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 732,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $353,935,000 after buying an additional 172,930 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 149.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 275,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,845,000 after buying an additional 164,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

