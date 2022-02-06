Raymond James Reiterates “Strong-Buy” Rating for Interfor (TSE:IFP)

Interfor (TSE:IFP)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a C$60.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 70.84% from the stock’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Interfor’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $12.62 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $4.60 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.09 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on IFP. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Interfor from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. TD Securities increased their target price on Interfor from C$43.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. CIBC increased their price target on Interfor from C$36.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Interfor from C$37.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Interfor from C$47.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of Interfor stock opened at C$35.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.13 billion and a PE ratio of 2.55. Interfor has a 12-month low of C$22.75 and a 12-month high of C$44.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$37.43 and its 200-day moving average is C$31.66.

Interfor (TSE:IFP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported C$1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.14 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$675.90 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Interfor will post 9.3399995 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Simon Bruce Luxmoore sold 7,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.78, for a total transaction of C$265,510.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,703 shares in the company, valued at C$361,547.34.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

