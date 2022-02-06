Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. Barclays currently has C$110.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FNV. raised shares of Franco-Nevada to a buy rating and set a C$201.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp restated a buy rating and set a C$194.00 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$191.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$168.00 to C$174.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Eight Capital upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$200.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$190.00.

Shares of Franco-Nevada stock opened at C$170.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$32.68 billion and a PE ratio of 37.76. Franco-Nevada has a 12-month low of C$133.63 and a 12-month high of C$205.25. The company has a quick ratio of 11.47, a current ratio of 13.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$169.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$176.68.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$1.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.09. The company had revenue of C$398.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$403.74 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Franco-Nevada will post 4.5100002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is 24.75%.

In related news, Director David Harquail sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$171.73, for a total value of C$1,133,449.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 845,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$145,260,250.38. Also, Senior Officer Paul Brink sold 6,677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$170.19, for a total transaction of C$1,136,363.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 215,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$36,657,396.41. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,277 shares of company stock valued at $3,191,605.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

