Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Issued By Desjardins

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) – Desjardins increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bank of Montreal in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 1st. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the bank will earn $2.59 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.57. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s FY2022 earnings at $10.03 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. upped their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$152.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Scotiabank lowered Bank of Montreal from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays upgraded Bank of Montreal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.67.

BMO opened at $116.24 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of $75.89 and a 1 year high of $120.13. The company has a market capitalization of $75.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.21.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The bank reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.08. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a $1.041 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 45.44%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,592,699 shares of the bank’s stock worth $817,941,000 after acquiring an additional 136,276 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 219.1% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 195,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,057,000 after purchasing an additional 134,100 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,179,000 after buying an additional 3,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter worth $1,627,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.98% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

