Amgen (AMGN) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.11 per share for the quarter.

Shares of AMGN opened at $222.11 on Friday. Amgen has a 1 year low of $198.64 and a 1 year high of $261.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The stock has a market cap of $125.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $222.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. Amgen’s payout ratio is 72.50%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,040,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,447,476,000 after purchasing an additional 80,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in Amgen by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,085 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMGN. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Amgen in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $258.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.00.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

