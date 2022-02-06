Affiliated Managers Group (AMG) to Release Earnings on Monday

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $5.81 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of AMG stock opened at $146.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.36. Affiliated Managers Group has a fifty-two week low of $112.36 and a fifty-two week high of $191.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $158.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.22.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMG shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $212.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.86.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, insider John R. Erickson bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $169.95 per share, for a total transaction of $509,850.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

