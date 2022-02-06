Enel (BIT:ENEL) PT Set at €9.50 by UBS Group

Enel (BIT:ENEL) has been given a €9.50 ($10.67) price target by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ENEL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €9.20 ($10.34) target price on Enel in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.50 ($11.80) target price on Enel in a report on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.20 ($8.09) price objective on Enel in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.20 ($10.34) price objective on Enel in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($9.55) target price on Enel in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €9.11 ($10.23).

Get Enel alerts:

Enel has a twelve month low of €4.16 ($4.67) and a twelve month high of €5.59 ($6.28).

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the electricity and gas sectors worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; and designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and transmission grids.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.